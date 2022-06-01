Candlelight vigil held against killing of teacher by terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

Locals and activists in the Kashmir valley staged a candlelight protest in Kashmir against the increased targeted killing of civilians in the Union Territory.

The event was held under the aegis of Voice for Peace and Justice.

The protest comes after the targeted killing of a female teacher Rajni at a school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam on Tuesday morning.

The members were seen protesting on the streets in the evening with placards and candles in their hands demanding innocent migrant killings should be stopped.

Protestors came along demanding justice over targeted killings in Kashmir.

The legal advisor of Voice for peace and Justice Adv. Altaf Ahmad Lone said the increasing innocent killings should be stopped in Kashmir as these incidents are creating havoc and disturbing peace in Kashmir.

While as Farooq Ganderbali, a renowned social activist and president of Voice for Peace and Justice, said, the Pakistan sponsored terrorism turned our playgrounds in graveyards, adding to it he said the targetted killings are the deliberate attempts to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir, It is frustration due to increasing tourist influx and imposed peace due to which the cross border strategists and their supporters are trying to deteriorate the situation in Kashmir.

"Kashmiri Pandits should compete for the situation and not leave the motherland in this hour of crisis as Kashmiri Muslims stand by them shoulder to shoulder, The United Nations and all other international organizations should take cognizance of the grave concern and take stern action against Pakistan," he added.

Volunteers in dozens participated in the candle vigil including all prime members of Voice for Peace and Justice.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Welfare Forum along with social activists, and senior citizens of the valley also paid homage to school teacher Rajni who was killed by terrorists in Kulgam.

( With inputs from ANI )

