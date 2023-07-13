“Cannot bar non-residents from enrolling as lawyers with Bar Council of Delhi”: Delhi High Court to BCD

New Delhi [India], July 13 : The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) cannot restrict non-residents of Delhi from enrolling as lawyers with BCD.

The court further said that the notification issued by the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) making Aadhar and Voter Identity Cards bearing the address of Delhi-NCR mandatory for enrollment with the BCD needs to be struck down immediately.

The high court remarked while hearing a petition challenging the notification. This petition has been moved by an advocate Shannu Baghel.

Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the BCD, " How can you restrict people of Delhi alone to register with the BCD? This notification needs to be struck down straightaway. You cannot restrict the BCD membership to Delhi only."

Justice Prasad said that people come to Delhi as it is a good place to practice law.

The bench has listed the petition for hearing on August 9 along with other petitions.

In his Petition, Baghel has argued that the notification is arbitrary and discriminatory as it bars non-Delhi law graduates from enrolling themselves as a lawyer and practising in Delhi.

The BCD, in April this year issued a notification making Aadhar and Voter Cards of Delhi mandatory for new law graduates for enrollment as lawyers.

