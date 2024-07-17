Can't afford to lose once-in-a-century race of industrialisation: K'taka Minister on reservation for locals

Bengaluru, July 17 Contradicting the announcement of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on reservation for Kannadigas in the private sector, Large and Medium Industries Minister M. B. Patil on Wednesday said that the state cannot afford to lose in this once-in-a-century race of industrialisation.

Speaking to reporters here, Minister Patil, a close associate of CM Siddaramaiah, said, "Karnataka is a progressive state, and we cannot afford to lose in this once-in-a-century race of industrialisation."

"We will make sure that everyone's interests are safeguarded. The Industries are assured that they need not have any fear or apprehensions and can rest assured," he said.

"India is currently experiencing a manufacturing and industrial revolution driven by the global China Plus One policy. In this competitive era, states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana are striving to be at their best. It is of utmost importance for all states to be at their competitive peak," Minister Patil maintained.

"Keeping the interests of Kannadigas paramount, I will discuss this issue with CM Siddaramaiah, IT-BT Minister, Law Minister, and Labour Minister. We will have wider consultations," Minister Patil said.

"We will ensure that the interests of Kannadigas are protected, alongside those of the industries," he maintained. The government will provide skill training for Kannada people to enable them to get job opportunities, he said.

CM Siddaramaiah had announced that his government would introduce a bill on the session providing reservations for Kannadigas in the private sector.

He had stated that 100 per cent reservation would be given in 'C' and 'D' category jobs.

Sources said that the bill provides reservations for 50 per cent of management positions and 75 per cent of non-management positions to Kannadigas.

