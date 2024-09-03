Canteens in Rajasthan HC Premises Operating Without Licenses; Inspection Finds Rotten Food and Unhygienic Conditions

A team of food safety officers found on Monday that all canteens within the Rajasthan High Court premises were operating without food licenses and under unhygienic conditions, according to officials. During the inspection, the officers found rotten potatoes, onions, and other food items, along with the use of artificial colors, dirty utensils, stoves, and expired products.

Officials stated that the operators have been barred from conducting commercial activities on the high court premises until they obtain a valid license. "All the canteens were found to be operating without food licences," Additional Commissioner Food Safety Pankaj Ojha said.

He mentioned that during the inspection, fungus was found in a fridge at one of the canteens. Additionally, rusted boxes used to store spices and other food products were also found. "Hygiene and sanitation conditions were not found to be proper," Ojha said.

He said, "Shop No. 15, 12 and 9, Saras Dairy Booth No. 181, shop No. 21, 19, 17 and 8 were inspected in which food items were being sold and canteens were being run".

