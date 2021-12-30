Car accident due to water bottle: Engineer dies in accident at Noida

Sometimes a small mistake can cost you your life. The same thing has happened on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The engineer lost his life due to a water bottle kept in the car. Abhishek Jha, an engineer living in Delhi, was on his way to Greater Noida with his friend. This time his car collided with a truck parked on the side of the road. This led to his death. While his friend was seriously injured. Police said the cause of the accident was a water bottle in the vehicle.

Police said Abhishek was driving the car. This time the water bottle placed behind the seat slipped under Abhishek's feet. As the truck approached, he applied the brakes to stop the car, however, a bottle of water came under the brake pedal, and the brakes got stuck, and the car crashed into the truck. Abhishek Jha was employed by a company in Greater Noida. Abhishek had a car. They had both left Noida for Greater Noida. A truck broke down near Sector 144 and was parked on the side of the road. However, police said that the car collided with the truck due to lack of brakes.