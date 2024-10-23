Car Fire in Greater Noida: 28-Year Old Man Burned Alive Near Kot Pul Nagla; Murder Suspected; Shocking Video Goes Viral!

A Toyota Fortuner was found engulfed in flames in a forested area under Dadri police station limits in Greater Noida, approximately 40 km from Delhi, resulting in the tragic death of its occupant. The police identified the deceased as 28-year old Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Ghaziabad, and confirmed that the SUV was registered in the same locality.

Authorities suspect foul play, suggesting Yadav may have been killed before his body was placed in the vehicle and set ablaze. Two suspects have been detained in connection with the incident, which reportedly stemmed from a dispute over jewelry Yadav had with his friends.

The burnt vehicle was first spotted by locals, who attempted to rescue Yadav but were unsuccessful. Senior police officials and a forensic team immediately arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation, which is ongoing. ADCP Ashok Kumar of Greater Noida said legal action will follow based on the findings, and the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem.