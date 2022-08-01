Car overturns after hitting divider, Congress leader's daughter dies

A Congress leader's daughter has died in a horrific accident in Rangareddy district of Telangana. Two people who were traveling in the car survived the accident. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and started investigation in this case. According to the police, Shamshabad is a division of Rajendranagar area of ​​Ranga Reddy district. Tania Kakade (25), daughter of Congress leader Feroze Khan here, was traveling in her car I-20 from Shamshabad Airport Road.

She died on the spot in a horrific accident. Meanwhile, the police said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the car hit the road divider and overturned. There were two other people in the car. But they survived. Their condition is now out of danger. But Tania Kakade died. According to the ACP of Shamshabad, an I-20 car hit the divider and overturned on Shamshabad Road at around 12.05 PM on Monday. A girl named Tania was seriously injured in this accident. She was rushed to Osmania Hospital. Doctors declared her dead there. Meanwhile, it has come to light that the name of the car driver is Ali Mirza. Another young woman named Diya was also in the car when the accident took place. Both of them suffered minor injuries. They are undergoing treatment.