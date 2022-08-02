Car stops under nose area of Indigo aircraft parked at Delhi airport

A major accident has been averted at Delhi airport. On Tuesday, a Go Ground Maruti vehicle stopped under the nose area of the Indigo aircraft VT-ITJ that was parked at Terminal T-2 IGI airport, Delhi. It was an Indigo flight 6E-2022 (Delhi–Patna).

Fortunately, the wheel of the plane and the car did not collide. An inquiry has been ordered in this matter.

According to preliminary information, this car belonged to Go First airline. The incident took place at Stand No. 201 of Terminal T2 of the airport. At this point, a Go First Airlines car came close to the wheel of an IndiGo A320neo flight. Due to this incident, questions are being raised about the security system. Now, the DGCA is going to investigate the matter.