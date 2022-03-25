Cargo ship sinks in Bihar's Katihar

Patna, March 25 A cargo ship carrying 18 trucks sank in the river Ganga in Bihar's Katihar district.

The incident happened on Thursday night. The ship was on its way from Jharkhand's Sahibganj to Manihari in Katihar district.

Ansar Ali, one of the employees of the cargo ship, managed to swim out from the river after the accident. He said that there were 18 trucks containing stone chips (used as construction material).

"As the trucks were carrying a huge weight, the balance of one of the trucks was lost and it rolled into the Ganga river. Due to that truck, the ship lost its balance and other trucks also rolled into the river. Soon the entire ship overturned and submerged into the river," Ali said.

"I was sitting in one corner of the ramp. When the ship lost its unbalance, I jumped into the water and swam to the bank. A number of passengers including drivers, helpers and employees of the ship were on board. I don't know whether they have survived or not," he added.

Manihari circle officer Rajesh Kumar confirmed the mishap, adding that a rescue operation was currently underway.

However, there was no information on the total number of people who were onboard. Further details were awaited.

