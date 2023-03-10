Case registered after Tikait family gets threat call

Muzaffarnagar, March 10 A case has been registered against an unknown caller after the family of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesman Rakesh Tikait allegedly received a call threatening to blow him up and his family for their "anti-government campaign".

Akshay Sharma, SHO, Bhairakalan police station, said: "A case has been under Section 507 of the IPC and an investigation is underway to identify the caller."

The BKU spokesman's nephew, Gaurav Tikait, had received the call on Wednesday night.

Gaurav, son of the organisation's chief Naresh Tikait, said: "Initially, I didn't take it seriously and disconnected the call."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor