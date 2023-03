Case registered against former Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami for allegedly attacking protesting passenger

A case has been registered against six people including former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for allegedly attacking a protesting passenger at Madurai airport.

The passenger was raising slogans against AIADMK Interim General Secretary Palaniswami at Madurai airport.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor