Cash, gold worth over Rs 37cr seized in poll-bound T'gana

Hyderabad, Oct 12 Cash, gold, liquor and other items valued over Rs 37 crore were seized in Telangana since Monday when the model code of conduct came into force for the November 30 assembly election.

During the last four days, the enforcement agencies have seized Rs 20.43 crore cash and 31.979 kg of gold, 350 kg of silver and 42.203 carat diamond all worth Rs 14.65 crore.

During the checking across the state and on inter-state border, the agencies seized 3,1370 liters of liquor worth Rs 86.92 lakh, 310 kg ganja valued at Rs 89 lakh; 7,040 kg of rice, 440 sarees, 80 sewing machines, 87 cookers and one car all worth Rs 22.51 lakh. The authorities have also bound over 1,196 persons under various sections of the Criminal Procedure Code.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, 89 inter-state and 169 intra-state nakas are operational. It also said 100 companies of Central Armed Police Force were deployed to Telangana and they will report by October 20.

The Election Commission on Monday announced that elections for 119-member state assembly will be held in a single phase on November 30.

