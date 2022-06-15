Cash stolen from ATM using gas-cutter in Delhi

New Delhi, June 15 Miscreants in Delhi on Wednesday stole cash from an ATM by using a gas-cutter to cut open the machine, an official said. However, when the thieves were cutting the ATM, it caught fire.

Sharing details about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said a PCR call was received around 3.30 a.m. at the south campus police station in which the caller stated that some people were trying to cut open an ATM near Satya Niketan.

"On attending the call it was revealed that a cash unit inside the HDFC Bank ATM had been robbed using a gas cutter," the DCP said. He informed that the scene of crime was examined by the crime team and forensic team of the Delhi Police. "Few clues and details were developed, crack teams are on the chase to nab the culprits," the official added.

