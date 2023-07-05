Casting director thrashed over reversing car in Delhi

New Delhi, July 5 A casting director was thrashed by a group of men in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area following an argument over reversing a car, the police said on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Mayank Dixit, a resident of Angad Nagar, who suffered serious injuries on his neck and head.

According to the police, on July 2, a PCR call was received regarding a man being physically assaulted on Gurdwara Road in Laxmi Nagar by some unknown persons.

A police team was rushed to the spot, but by that time the victim was shifted to the hospital.

“The medico-legal case of Mayank was collected from Makkar Hospital, from where the victim was shifted to Kailash Deepak Hospital, which declared him unfit for making a statement,” the police said.

On the basis of a statement given by Mayank later, a case under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Tuesday.

