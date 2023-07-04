Cattle Smuggling Case: Sukanya Mondal moves bail plea in Delhi HC, hearing tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 4 : Sukanya Mondal, daughter of TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal, arrested in a money laundering case connected with the multicrore Cattle smuggling case has moved to Delhi High Court seeking bail in the case.

She was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 26 in the matter.

The bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma is scheduled to hear the matter on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

The Trial Court Judge on June 1, 2023, denied her regular bail in the case.

Earlier, Advocate Amit Kumar argued on behalf of Sukanya and submitted in the trial court that another accused Tanya Sanyal who was not arrested and a charge sheet was filed without arrest, was granted bail in the case.

He also submitted that Tanya is the wife of BSF commandant Satish Kumar who is also one of the accused. Allegations against Tanya are that she received bribe money for Cattle smuggling from Enamul Haque and laundered the same.

Despite, being an accused in both CBI and ED, case Tanya was granted regular bail. Her bail was not opposed by the ED, the counsel argued.

Advocate Amit Kumar also argued that the applicant Sukanya also compromised her health due to the investigation of the case. Her surgery was due and she was to travel to Cochin. After receiving the summon she joined the investigation and was arrested. The investigation is over and a charge sheet has been filed. There is nothing incriminating against the applicant, the counsel argued.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) through Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) earlier submitted that there is incriminating material against the accused. A charge sheet has been filed. The lawyer argued that the issue of national security and the weakening of Economy of the country is involved in the matter.

ED lawyer also argued that Anubrata Mondal, father of the applicant is an uneducated person and his whole business activities were taken care of by the applicant.

Earlier, ED was granted custody of Sukanya to trace the proceed of the crime, trace the money trail and identify the modus operandi. She has to be confronted by Anubrata Mondal also.

It is also alleged that the accused is a teacher in the West Bengal government. She is actively involved in business activities as per data collected so far. The total cash proceeds from crime deposited in her various bank account and her business entities are worth several crores.

Anubrata Mondal, Trinamool Congress party's president of Birbhum district Anubrata Mondal and said to be a close aide of chief minister Mamata Banerjee was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the same case in July last year.

ED arrested him in the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam after questioning him inside the Asansol jail where he was lodged.

In the case, the court earlier noted that this case of ED is based upon the Scheduled Offence (CBI case), the proceedings of which are going on there at Asansol, West Bengal in a CBI Court and some accused have been running into Judicial custody in connection with those proceedings of the CBI case.

