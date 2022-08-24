Cattle smuggling case: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal was on Wednesday sent to 14-day jail custody by the CBI Special Court in the cattle smuggling case. On August 20, Mondal appealed for bail citing 'poor health', but the CBI counsel objected to his plea describing him as a very powerful and highly influential person. If granted bail, he could influence witnesses and meddle with evidence, the central agency said.

On September 21, 2020, the CBI had arrested Satish Kumar, a former Border Security Force (BSF) commandant over the illegal cattle trade along the Bangladesh border. Anubrata Mondal's name had emerged during the investigation. The TMC Birbhum district president was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on August 11 after he skipped 10 summons of the central agency in the cattle smuggling case. On the same day, he was sent to CBI's custody for 10 days till August 20, which was later extended till August 24.