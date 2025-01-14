Caught On Camera: Coimbatore Police Constable Slaps Youth for Using Mobile Phone While Crossing Road (Watch)

A shocking incident in Coimbatore has raised concerns after a police constable was caught on camera slapping a young man who was crossing the road while engrossed in his mobile phone. The incident occurred on a busy road in the city on Sunday and quickly went viral on social media. The police constable, identified as Jayaprakash, serves as the head constable at the Kavundampalayam police station.

A head constable attached to Kavundampalayam police station in #Coimbatore was caught on camera slapping a youth, who was crossing a road glued to his cell phone, on Sunday. The policeman did not wear helmet while 'punishing' the youth for crossing the road carelessly.@THChennaipic.twitter.com/lNpmxrCy5B — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) January 13, 2025

In the video, the youth, later identified as Mohan Raj, a resident of Chinna Vedapatti and an employee of a private company, is seen crossing the road without paying attention to his surroundings. He narrowly avoids being hit by the constable’s bike, which slows down as he approaches. However, the constable, instead of simply stopping to warn him, delivers a harsh slap to the youth's cheek.

What further fueled criticism was the constable's failure to wear a helmet while riding the bike, adding to the controversy surrounding his actions. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many questioning the use of physical punishment and the constable’s lack of adherence to road safety rules.

The incident took place as the youth was heading to a shop in Nallampalayam area for work-related errands. CCTV footage of the encounter has since gone viral, causing a stir in the local community and raising concerns over the proper conduct of law enforcement officers.



