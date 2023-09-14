Cauvery battle: Decision for legal battle; CM Siddaramaiah decides to move to Supreme Court

After convincing the relevant authorities and the Supreme Court that it is impossible to comply with the recommendation of the Cauvery River water control committee that 5 thousand cusecs of water should be released to Tamilnadu daily for the next 15 days, a decision was taken for a legal battle in the all-party meeting held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. It is difficult to follow the recommendations of the Cauvery River Water Control Committee decided in the meeting of the leaders of all parties held in the conference hall. So the decision to fight through the law has been taken.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka is facing a severe rain deficit because of that it is impossible to release water from the Cauvery River to Tamil Nadu. The government has decided to make an application before the Cauvery River Regulatory Committee again, stating that the state has no water. Also decided to approach the Supreme Court with a petition. We are thinking of going to Delhi to meet all the MPs there and ministers who are from Karnataka," the chief minister said.

And decisions were made in the meeting about fighting legally in front of the court. As per reliable sources, a decision was taken in the meeting that the state government would take the next step as per the advice of the legal experts. It has been decided in the meeting that it is difficult to release water for now. Discussions were held in the meeting to ask the facts about the availability of water release and submit it to the authority and the Supreme Court.

There is a hearing in the Supreme Court and there has been a demand not to release water till then.

Former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy expressed his displeasure that none of them are worried about Cauvery water and the water should not be released to Tamil Nadu for any reason. The government is at a standstill on the Cauvery issue. Even those who have migrated from the neighbouring states and are half satisfied with land, water, and economy should raise their voices about Cauvery. The government is failing at every step on the Cauvery issue, he added. The state government should have filed an objection as soon as Tamil Nadu filed the petition in the Supreme Court. It should have been dealt with competently by providing documents about the actual situation. Not only did it take time, but now they have lashed out at the government asking if Kannadigas should believe if they shed crocodile tears about Cauvery. Deputy Chief Minister DK. Sivakumar, Secretaries Dr. G. Parameshwar, Ramalingareddy, K.H. Muniappa, Cheluvarayaswamy, K.N. Rajanna, Mankal Vaidya, Bhosaraju, former chief minister Veerappa Moily were present in the meeting.