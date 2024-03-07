CBDT Clarifies Provisions Under Finance Act 2023 Relating to Donations

March 7, 2024

CBDT Clarifies Provisions Under Finance Act 2023 Relating to Donations

The Income Tax Department has clarified that eligible donations made by a trust to another trust are treated as applications only to the extent of 85% via issuing a circular.

It is clarified that eligible donations made by a trust/ institution to another trust/institution under any of the two regimes referred to in para 2 shall be treated as applications for charitable or religious purposes only to the extent of 85% of such donations.

It means that if a trust or institution in either regime donates Rs. 100 to another trust or institution in either regime, it is regarded to have used 85% (Rs. 85) for charitable or religious purposes.

It is clarified that 15% (Rs.15) of such donations by the donor trust/institution are not required to be invested in specified modes under Section 11(5) of the Act because the entire amount of Rs. 100 has been donated to the other trust/institution and is thus eligible for exemption under the first or second regime

 

