CBI apprehends Provident Fund manager taking a bribe
By IANS | Published: September 1, 2022 10:36 PM 2022-09-01T22:36:06+5:30 2022-09-01T22:50:14+5:30
New Delhi, Sep 1 The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday apprehended a Regional Provident Fund Commissioner in ...
New Delhi, Sep 1 The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday apprehended a Regional Provident Fund Commissioner in Haryana's Panipat for taking a bribe of Rs 50,000.
A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against the official, Amit Nain on the basis of a complaint.
It was alleged that he was demanding bribe of Rs 50,000 in lieu of de-freezing the accounts of the complainant's company, which provides manpower to various business houses.
The CBI laid a trap and caught the official while accepting the bribe. Searches are being conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app