CBI apprehends Provident Fund manager taking a bribe

New Delhi, Sep 1 The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday apprehended a Regional Provident Fund Commissioner in Haryana's Panipat for taking a bribe of Rs 50,000.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against the official, Amit Nain on the basis of a complaint.

It was alleged that he was demanding bribe of Rs 50,000 in lieu of de-freezing the accounts of the complainant's company, which provides manpower to various business houses.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the official while accepting the bribe. Searches are being conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused.

