CBI arrests absconding accused in Bengal murder case

New Delhi, Sep 19 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said it has arrested an absconding accused in a case related to the murder of one Bhadu SK.

The accused was identified as Sona SK. He is said to be the main conspirator.

"It was alleged that the accused along with other accused was present at the scene of crime and helped the assailants in fleeing from the spot. He had been evading arrest and absconding since inception of the case," the CBI said.

The CBI had registered this case on April 8, 2022, following a Calcutta High Court order.

The case was earlier registered at Police Station Rampurhat, District Birbhum (West Bengal) against 10 accused.

It was alleged that on March 21, while the complainant was having tea at a shop in Bogtui More at around 8.30 p.m. his brother SK, a Deputy Pradhan of Barsal Gram Panchayat, was speaking on the phone sitting on a motorcycle.

The accused threw a bomb targeting the head of his brother and on being hit on his head, his brother fell to the ground. The accused kept throwing more bombs at his brother.

The complainant took his brother to Rampurhat Hospital where a doctor declared him dead. The police have arrested six accused in the case.

The CBI collected digital as well as other scientific evidence. It was found during investigation that there was a long standing rivalry between two groups in the area. One group was led by the deceased SK and another was led by the accused. SK was killed because of the rivalry.

After investigation, a chargesheet has been filed against four accused.

