CBI Arrests DUSIB Legal Officer for Bribery; Recovers Rs 3.79 Crore in Cash from Residence

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Vijay Maggo, a legal officer from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. The CBI also conducted searches at his residence, where they recovered Rs 3.79 crore in cash along with property documents.

The case was registered on November 8, based on a complaint filed on November 4. The complainant alleged that Maggo, along with a private individual named Satish, demanded a bribe of Rs 40 lakh, claiming it was for another DUSIB officer, in exchange for unsealing two shops and allowing the complainant to operate them without interference. Following the complaint, the CBI set up a trap and caught Maggo red-handed on November 7 while he was accepting the bribe of Rs 5 lakh. The investigation is ongoing.