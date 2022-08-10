CBI arrests engineer in bribery case

New Delhi, Aug 10 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that it has arrested an engineer of Utility Powertech Ltd., Solapur (Maharashtra), for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh.

A senior CBI official said that an FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint lodged against Govind Kumar, the engineer of Utility Powertech Ltd.

Kumar allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 2,50,000 from a contractor to return his security deposit.

After negotiations, the accused reduced the amount to Rs two lakh and agreed to accept an initial amount of Rs one lakh.

Kumar has been working in UPL since 2015 on a contract basis and was looking after the safety and accounts related issues in the absence of a regular accountant.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the engineer red handed while accepting Rs one lakh from the contractor.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of accused in Solapur which led to recovery of incriminating documents. The accused was produced before the Competent Court at Solapur and was remanded to 14 days judicial custody," said the official.

