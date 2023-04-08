CBI arrests horticulture officer in Jammu in bribery case

New Delhi, April 8 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a chief horticulture officer in Jammu, as well as his aide, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakhs.

The officer has been identified as Sarbjit Singh and his aide, Gohar Ahmed Dar.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered on the basis of a complaint against Singh and others on the allegations of demanding the bribe for the complainant's posting and to resolve his departmental issues including promotion.

The central agency laid a trap and caught the officer red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant.

Raids were conducted at the premises of both the accused.

During the searches, cash amounting to Rs 3.5 lakh and other documents were recovered.

The accused will be produced before the Competent Court in Jammu on Saturday.



