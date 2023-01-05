CBI arrests I-T officer from Mumbai in bribe case

New Delhi, Jan 5 The CBI on Thursday arrested an Income Tax officer working in the Mumbai Commissionerate Income Tax for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a man.

The CBI said that a case was registered against Umesh Kumar, Income Tax Officer, on the allegations that he demanded bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man and agreed to accept Rs 8,000 for giving favour to him from prosecution and for cancellation of his another Pan Card.

A trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 8,000 from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused which led to recovery of several incriminating documents.

