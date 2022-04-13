CBI arrests J&K Police SHO in bribe case
New Delhi, April 13 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that they have arrested an SHO in J&K's Poonch for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant.
The SHO was identified as Ved Prakash, of Loran police station in Poonch.
A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against the SHO on a complaint that he had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant to close a complaint lodged with the police station Loran by his sister-in-law in a land dispute matter.
The CBI laid a trap and the SHO was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe.
"Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Poonch and Jammu. A few incriminating documents were recovered," said the CBI.
The official said that the arrested accused was being produced before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI Cases), Jammu.
