CBI arrests J&K Police SHO in bribe case

New Delhi, April 13 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that they have arrested an SHO in J&K's Poonch for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant.

The SHO was identified as Ved Prakash, of Loran police station in Poonch.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against the SHO on a complaint that he had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant to close a complaint lodged with the police station Loran by his sister-in-law in a land dispute matter.

The CBI laid a trap and the SHO was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe.

"Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Poonch and Jammu. A few incriminating documents were recovered," said the CBI.

The official said that the arrested accused was being produced before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI Cases), Jammu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor