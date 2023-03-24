CBI arrests Joint DGFT in Gujarat in bribery case

New Delhi, March 24 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that they have arrested a Joint Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), posted at Rajkot in Gujarat, for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a man.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Jawri Mal Bishnoi, the Joint DGFT, on the allegations of demanding Rs 9 lakh from the complainant.

The complainant told the CBI that he had submitted six files containing all required documents of periodical export of food cans to DGFT, Rajkot to issue NoC so as to release their Bank Guarantee of around Rs 50 lakh.

The victim alleged that Bishnoi demanded an amount of Rs 5 lakh towards first instalment and asked the complainant to deliver remaining amount at the time of handing over of NoC.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting undue advantage of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant.

The CBI said that searches were being conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused including at Rajkot and his native place.

An official said "the arrested individual will be produced at the court".



