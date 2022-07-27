CBI arrests Lalu Yadav’s aide in land-for-jobs scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a close aide of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bhola Yadav, in connection with the Jobs scam case. The CBI is also carrying out investigations in various places in this case.

CBI is also keeping an eye on Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and ex-Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Yadav, and their daughters Misa Yadav and Hema Yadav in this case. According to the reports, these people were giving jobs in the railways to undeserving candidates in exchange for land.

The CBI said that when Lalu Prasad Yadav was Minister of Railways during the period 2004-2009, gave the job to people in exchange for land and transferred it to the names of his family members.