CBI arrests licensing official in bribery case
By IANS | Published: July 26, 2022 05:24 PM 2022-07-26T17:24:04+5:30 2022-07-26T17:35:30+5:30
New Delhi, July 26 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that it has arrested a Licensing Officer & Regional Labour Commissioner (Central), Jaipur for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.
An official said that a case was registered against Giriraj Verma, the Licensing Officer & Regional Labour Commissioner (Central), Jaipur on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the proprietor of a Jaipur based private firm in lieu of issuing a labour license.
The firm is engaged in the business of providing labour/employees to IDBI bank on a contract basis.
The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.
Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.
The accused will be produced before a special Jaipur court.
