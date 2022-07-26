CBI arrests licensing official in bribery case

CBI arrests licensing official in bribery case

New Delhi, July 26 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that it has arrested a Licensing Officer & Regional Labour Commissioner (Central), Jaipur for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

An official said that a case was registered against Giriraj Verma, the Licensing Officer & Regional Labour Commissioner (Central), Jaipur on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the proprietor of a Jaipur based private firm in lieu of issuing a labour license.

The firm is engaged in the business of providing labour/employees to IDBI bank on a contract basis.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

The accused will be produced before a special Jaipur court.

