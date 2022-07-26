CBI arrests licensing official in bribery case

New Delhi, July 26 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that it has arrested a Licensing Officer & Regional Labour Commissioner (Central), Jaipur for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

An official said that a case was registered against Giriraj Verma, the Licensing Officer & Regional Labour Commissioner (Central), Jaipur on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the proprietor of a Jaipur based private firm in lieu of issuing a labour license.

The firm is engaged in the business of providing labour/employees to IDBI bank on a contract basis.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

The accused will be produced before a special Jaipur court.

