CBI arrests manager of FCI, Head constable of Delhi police in separate cases of bribery

New Delhi [India], July 12 : The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Manager, Food Corporation of India (FCI) Bongaigaon (Assam) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the Complainant, an official release said.

According to the release, a case has been registered against the accused on the complaint. It was alleged that the Complainant was an authorized representative of a private company based at Bongaigaon, dealing in the loading and unloading of food grains at Bongaigaon FCI Warehouses.

It was further alleged that the said company was submitting monthly bills to the Divisional Office, Food Corporation of India, Bongaigaon. It was also alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 for passing/processing bills submitted by the said private company, added the release.

The release said, "CBI laid a trap and caught the Manager, FCI red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the Complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, including immovable properties."

The arrested accused is being produced today before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Guwahati (Assam).

In another case, CBI has arrested a Head Constable, posted at Police Station, Mangolpuri, Delhi for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the Complainant.

A case was registered against two Head Constables of Delhi Police, posted at Police Station Mangolpuri, Delhi on the complaint. It was alleged that the Complainant runs a shop for charging e-rickshaws at Mangolpuri, Delhi. It was further alleged that the accused threatened the Complainant to disrupt the operation of his e-rickshaws charging shop and demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the Complainant.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 50,000 from the Complainant, the release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor