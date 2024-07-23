CBI Arrests Middleman For Accepting Rs 3 Lakh Bribe for CGST Official in Assam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a middleman while accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh on behalf of an accused Inspector, CGST, Tezpur, Assam. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Rakesh Jangid, Inspector, CGST, Tezpur, Assam and (middleman) Aniket Pareek from Balipara, Assam. CBI registered a case on the complaint on July 21, 2024, against the accused Inspector, CGST, Tezpur and a private person (a middleman) of Balipara, Assam, on allegations that the accused demanded Rs 5 lakh from the complainant for the smooth functioning of his business of a hardware store.

It was also alleged in the complaint that the accused compelled him to pay part of the demanded bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh on July 12, 2024.It was alleged that the accused, the Inspector, directed the complainant to hand over the second instalment of Rs 3 lakh to the accused private person (middleman). The CBI laid a trap and caught the middleman red-handed while accepting Rs 3 lakh from the complainant on behalf of the accused, Inspector, CGST, Tezpur.

The accused middleman was arrested and produced before the competent Court. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Balipara and Tezpur in Assam and at Jaipur and Churu in Rajasthan, which led to the recovery of an unexplained cash amount of Rs 9 lakh from the premises of the accused middleman at Balipara and other incriminating documents. An investigation into the matter is underway.