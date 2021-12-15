CBI arrests Railway Chief Engineer, 3 others in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two senior Indian Railway employees including a Chief Engineer and three others in an alleged bribery case, the agency said on Wednesday.

A Chief Engineer (Electrical), a Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer of the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) along with the director of a private company and his employee have been arrested in an ongoing investigation of a bribery case, the CBI said in a statement

A case was registered against the accused on Tuesday and all the arrested accused were produced today before a court in Guwahati, Assam.

Searches were conducted at nine locations including Guwahati, Patna and Noida at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of cash of approximately Rs 2.19 crore and several incriminating documents.

Out of this, cash of Rs 2.13 crore along with details of three flats in Noida was found at the premises of the Chief Engineer according to the investigating agency.

In addition, Rs 6 lakh cash along with details of six flats in the name of Deputy Chief Engineer and his family members were found at his premises.

It was alleged that the public servant while posted earlier as Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer (Construction) in NFR had obtained two immovable properties from the Director of said private company.

It was further alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 2.10 crore from the private persons in lieu of said two immovable flats for extending undue benefits to him in past and also assured to extend undue favour in future as well. It was also alleged that the private person started transferring the bribe money to the public servant in instalments.

CBI laid a trap and apprehended the said public servant and the employee of said Director of private company as soon as a bribe of Rs 15 lakh was exchanged between them.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

