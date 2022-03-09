CBI arrests two CGST officers in Port Blair for accepting bribe

A Superintendent and an Inspector working in CGST, Port Blair, in Andaman & Nicobar Islands were arrested in a bribery case, informed the Central Bureau of Investigation.

They were caught accepting bribes from complainants worth Rs. 9.33 lakh. Incriminating documents were also recovered from their possession.

Both the officials have been remanded to judicial custody, added the CBI.

( With inputs from ANI )

