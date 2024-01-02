CBI books ex-Railway official in DA case

Lucknow, Jan 2 The CBI's Lucknow unit has booked a former chief material manager of the North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur for disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

On Monday, the probe agency said that during investigation a period was taken from November 8, 2016 to September 13, 2023.

CBI teams also raided the former official's premises late on Monday night.

“Probe revealed that the Railway officer K.C. Joshi amassed assets of Rs 5.09 crore in his name as well as in the name of his family members and made expenditure of Rs 26.29 lakh against his income of Rs 91.93 lakh during the said period,” a CBI official said.

Thus, he has been found in possession of assets of Rs 4.44 crore which is disproportionate to his known and legal source of income, following which CBI registered a case of prevention of corruption act.

Joshi was arrested on September 15, 2023 for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

