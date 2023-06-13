CBI books woman who submitted fake Australian court order to Kerala HC for daughter's custody

New Delhi, June 13 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against a woman named Jeeva Santosh for presenting a fake order from an Australian court before the Kerala High Court in order to obtain custody of her daughter from her divorced husband.

When the court discovered that the Australian court order was forged, it ordered the registration of an FIR against here.

A senior CBI official said that a complaint regarding this matter was initially filed with the police in Kochi city. Later, the complaint was forwarded to the Central Police station for further legal action.

"The allegation states that Jeeva Santosh, the former wife of Joppen George, fraudulently forged a court order from The Federal Circuit Court and Family Court of Australia (Division II) to gain legal guardhip of their daughter. She presented this forged court order as genuine in a habeas corpus petition before the High Court of Kerala," read the FIR.

The official said that Santosh, who legally separated from George, forged the Australian court order. During the inquiry, it was revealed that the document/order was fake, leading the court to order action against her.

