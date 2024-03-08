CBI Busts Human Trafficking Network: 2 Russia-Based Agents Under Scanner for Sending Indians to Ukraine War

Russian-based agents implicated in a human trafficking network, accused of coercing Indians into the Ukraine war zone, have come under scrutiny by the CBI, officials disclosed on Friday. Allegedly, these agents seized the passports of Indian arrivals in Russia and compelled them to engage in armed conflict. The CBI dismantled the network on Thursday.

Christina and Moinuddin Chippa, hailing from Rajasthan, reportedly operated in Russia, orchestrating the trafficking of Indian youths by enticing them with promising job prospects. The central probe agency's FIR has identified 17 additional visa consultancy firms, along with their proprietors and agents spanning across India, officials stated.

The agency has booked them under Indian Penal Code Sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and human trafficking. The CBI has alleged that the accused persons through their agents trafficked Indian nationals to Russia on the pretext of getting jobs related to the Russian Army, security guards, helpers, better life, and education and a huge amount was charged from these people illegally.

The agents further deceived students by securing admission for them in questionable private universities in Russia, instead of government or public institutions, by luring them with discounted fees and promises of visa extensions. Subsequently, upon arrival in Russia, these students were abandoned to the whims of local agents after their passports were confiscated. Forced into combat role training, they were outfitted with Russian army uniforms and insignias. According to the CBI FIR, these Indian nationals were then deployed to frontline bases in the Russia-Ukraine war zone against their will, placing their lives in perilous jeopardy.

The CBI on Thursday had busted the trafficking network. They said the agency has found 35 instances in which youngsters were taken to Russia after being lured with false promises of high-paying jobs via social media channels and local contacts and agents.