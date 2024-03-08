CBI Busts Human Trafficking Ring: Youth Promised Lucrative Jobs, Deployed in Russia-Ukraine War

Mumbai: The CBI has busted a massive human trafficking racket that trapped youth by promising them good-paying jobs abroad. These smugglers operated as an organized network. Indian citizens were lured into high-paying jobs in Russia through their local contacts/agents through YouTube and other social media. Since then, the operation has revealed that the smuggled Indian nationals were being trained and forcibly deployed in the Russia- Ukraine war zone. It has also been found that some people were killed and some were seriously injured on the battlefield.

According to the CBI, a case of human trafficking was registered against a private visa consultancy firm and agent, on March 6. They were smuggling Indian nationals to Russia in the name of getting good employment. This human trafficking network is spread across several states across the country.

The CBI has launched simultaneous search operations at around 13 locations in Delhi, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai. So far, rs 50 lakh in cash, laptops, mobile phones, desktops, CCTV footage and other documents and electronic records of the crime have been seized. Some of the suspects have also been taken into custody for questioning from various locations. So far, there have been about 35 cases of victims sent abroad. More trafficking victims are also being identified. The investigation is ongoing. The CBI appeals to the people not to fall prey to such false promises of jobs of dubious recruitment agencies and agents.

The Accused

The CBI has named MS 24×7 Ras Overseas Foundation K G Marg, Delhi Director Suyash Mukut, Mumbai-based MSOs A case has been registered against Rakesh Pandey, director of D Bros.Travel And Visa Services Private Limited, Manjit Singh, director of Adventure Company in Punjab, as well as Faisal Abdul Mutalib Khan alias Baba, director of Baba Overseas Recretion Solution Dubai.