CBI collects evidence from MLA hostel in Kerala sexual harassment case

Thiruvananthapuram, April 5 A team of CBI officials along with the complainant - who is the prime accused in the infamous solar scam on Tuesday arrived at the high security Kerala Legislative quarters to collect evidence given by the accused, who had made sexual abuse allegations against the then Congress legislator and present Ernakulam Lok Sabha member Hibi Eden.

It was in August last year the CBI registered cases against two-time former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and Congress Lok Sabha members Hibi Eden, Adoor Prakash, Congress legislator A.P. Anilkumar and BJP national vice president A.P. Abdulla Kutty.

The cases were registered on a complaint filed by Solar scam accused saying that she was sexually exploited by these leaders.

She had raised a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who handed it over to the CBI.

She made the complaint after her displeasure with the Kerala Police probe which after several years failed to come to any conclusion.

The CBI has filed three cases at the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, here and one case at the CJM Kochi court.

According to her complaint, she was sexually harassed by Chandy (when he was the Chief Minister) at his official residence on August 19, 2012.

However, the Kerala Police probe had earlier found out that there was nothing to prove that and Chandy all along has said he has done no wrong and does not fear anything and will fully cooperate with the probe.

Eden then had said that it was a politically motivated case.

On Tuesday morning, the CBI team arrived with the 'victim' and went around the Flat 34 at the Legislative quarters as according to the complainant she was sexually abused by Eden here which was his flat when he was a legislator in 2013.

Incidentally, the 'victim' was the reason that mainly led to the bringing down of the Oommen Chandy government as scams involving her and a few members of the Chandy's office got exposed, which the Left used widely in their election campaign in 2016.

She and her then live-in partner went around selling solar schemes and collected money from several people and cheated them. Her links with a few office staff of Chandy surfaced which became the biggest campaign issue for the Left.

This was one reason why the Congress-led UDF government, which was aiming for a second term in 2016, suffered a rout .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor