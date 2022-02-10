CBI declares reward for info on 7 more accused in Bengal post-poll violence

New Delhi, Feb 10 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has offered a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on each of the seven more absconding accused in connection with the murder case of a BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in the West Bengal post-poll violence case.

The CBI has declared a cash reward on Arun Dey, Sukhdeo Poddar alias Sukha, Gopal Das alias Bishal Paul, Saurav Dey alias Guddu, Rahul Dey, Biswajit Das alias Bompa, and Amit Das.

BJP leader Abhijit Sarkar was murdered in Narkel Danga of Kolkata allegedly by the seven accused against which the cash reward has been declared.

"The accused persons...have been absconding and declared as Proclaimed Offenders by the Court of ACIM, Sealdah. CBI has declared a cash reward of Rs 50,000 against each and it will be given by the CBI to anyone who will give information leading to their arrest," read the CBI's advertisement.

The CBI has said that the identity of the informer will be kept secret.

The accused were booked by the CBI under sections 302, 395, 341, 323, 506, 427, 143, 147, 148, 149, 449, 452, 201 and 34 1PC.

Abhijit was murdered by the accused during the post-poll violence in West Bengal and his body was not given to his family for quite a long time. Four months after his murder the family wad handed over the body along with the autopsy report. Post-mortem was twice conducted on his body.

Though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that there was no incident of post-poll violence in the state, an NHRC report has said that there were several cases of rape and murder after the announcement of Assembly election results in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor