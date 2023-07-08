CBI files case against conman for threatening rly reservation clerk & extortion attempt

July 8, 2023

New Delhi, July 8 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a conman who

New Delhi, July 8 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a conman who threatened a reservation clerk of Railways and tried to extort money from him.

A senior CBI official said that they received a written complaint in this regard from Manjeet Kumar, a reservation clerk currently posted at Patna Sahib Railway Station.

Manjeet told the CBI that he received a call from someone claiming to be an RPF Inspector.

"He called me multiple times and accused me of issuing illegal railway tickets. He then demanded a bribe from me. When I ignored him, he came to meet me at the Railway station," said the complainant.

The CBI official stated that after receiving the complaint, they filed an FIR and formed a team to investigate the matter.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

