CBI files chargesheet against 4 in TMC leader's murder case

New Delhi, June 20 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that it has filed a chargesheet against four accused in connection with the murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The CBI had registered a case on April 8, 2022, following a Calcutta High Court order.

The case was earlier registered at Police Station Rampurhat, District Birbhum (West Bengal), against 10 accused.

It was alleged that on March 21, while the complainant was having tea at a shop in Bogtui More at around 8.30 p.m, his brother Sheikh, the Trinamool Congress' Deputy Chief of Bursal panchayat, was speaking on the phone sitting on a motorcycle at Bogtui More.

The accused threw a bomb targeting his brother, who fell on the ground. The accused kept throwing more bombs targeting his brother.

The complainant took his brother to Rampurhat Hospital where the doctor declared him dead. The police had arrested six accused in the matter.

The CBI collected digital as well as other evidence. It was found during investigation that there was a long standing rivalry between two groups in the area. One group was led by the deceased Sheikh and the other was led by the accused.

After investigation, the chargesheet has been filed against four accused.

