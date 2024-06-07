CBI Files Chargesheet Against BRS Leader K. Kavitha and Others in Delhi Excise Policy Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken a significant step forward in the investigation of the Delhi excise policy case by filing a chargesheet against BRS leader K. Kavitha and several others. This development marks a crucial milestone in the legal proceedings surrounding alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy in the capital city.

The chargesheet, meticulously prepared by the CBI after thorough investigation, outlines the alleged involvement of K. Kavitha and other accused individuals in various aspects of the case. It presents compelling evidence and detailed findings gleaned from extensive inquiries, forensic examinations, and data analysis conducted by the investigative agency. The Delhi excise policy case has been under scrutiny following allegations of corruption, favoritism, and other malpractices.

The Telangana Legislative Council member, who has been under the scanner of central investigating agencies for almost two years now, was arrested by the ED from Hyderabad on March 15.