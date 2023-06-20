CBI grills Sam D'Souza in alleged extortion demand linked to Aryan Khan drug case

New Delhi, June 20 The CBI on Tuesday was questioning Sam D'Souza, a private individual involved in the alleged extortion demand of Rs 25 crore in the Aryan Khan drug case, in which former Mumbai zone NCB Director Sameer Wankhede is an accused.

D'Souza was summoned by the federal probe agency to join the investigation. On Tuesday, he arrived at the CBI headquarters here with his lawyers.

"Sam D'Souza arrived with his lawyers. The CBI had issued a notice today at 10:30 a.m. summoning him for questioning at the CBI headquarters in Delhi," said a source.

Previously, Wankhede was interrogated by the CBI in Mumbai.

The accessed FIR makes shocking revelations.

"Sameer Wankhede is accused of engaging in the buying and selling of expensive watches without disclosing this information. He also allegedly concealed details of his expenses during his foreign trips," stated the CBI source, quoting the FIR.

