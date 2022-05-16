CBI inspector fights at party, sent back to Guwahati

New Delhi, May 16 Taking disciplinary action against its own inspector, the Central Bureal of Investigation (CBI) has retransferred an official back to Guwahati for his involvement in a fight during a party in Faridabad.

A CBI source said that the accused inspector, Ashish Solanki, went to attend a party in Faridabad where he had an arugment with some locals, which soon turned into a scuffle.

"Solanki was boasting that he was in the CBI as he dared everyone. Faridabad police was called and he was taken to the local police station. The local police informed senior CBI officials that Solanki fought with others at the party. The seniors decided to take action against him," said the CBI source.

The source said that Solanki was on deputation from Guwahati's Customs and GST department. He joined the probe agency on April 13, 2022.

He was living in Faridabad and was posted with the Bank Security and Fraud Branch in the CBI.

"Applying zero tolerance policy, he has been transferred back to the GST department in Guwahati. There were enough administrative reasons to send him back to Guwahati," said the source.

A department inquiry is also on in the matter.

