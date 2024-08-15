CBI must complete probe by Aug 18, guilty should be hanged: Mamata on doctor's rape-murder

Kolkata, Aug 15 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday night demanded the CBI to complete the investigation into the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last week by Sunday (August 18) and ensure that those found guilty are hanged by then.

“We are going to press for the hanging of the accused by Sunday. Our Kolkata Police have completed 90 per cent of the investigation. I am going to lead a protest march on August 16... I request all the mothers and sisters to join me.” the Chief Minister said while addressing a public programme at Hazra crossing in South Kolkata.

A couple of days after the body of the victim doctor was found in a seminar hall inside the hospital premises on August 9, the Chief Minister had set a deadline till Sunday for the Kolkata Police to complete the investigation, failing which she said the case would be handed over to the CBI.

However, before the said deadline, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday handed over the probe to the central agency with immediate effect.

Political observers feel the deadline set by the Chief Minister for CBI the is a clandestine attempt to build up the pressure on the central probe agency.

Earlier at a programme in Behala, the Chief Minister threw her weight behind the city police, claiming that the Kolkata Police and the West Bengal Police are the best forces in the country.

Protests broke out across the court this week following the rape and murder of the junior doctor.

The postgraduate medical student was found dead in the seminar hall of R.G. Kar Medical College last week with severe injury marks across her body.

