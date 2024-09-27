CBI probe in K’taka without govt knowledge is not appropriate: Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Sep 27 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducting the investigation in the state without the knowledge of the government is not appropriate.

"The CBI conducting investigations without the knowledge of state government is not appropriate. The timing of the decision may be wrong but it is not done because of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah," the state Home Minister told media persons.

He added that the decision to restrict the CBI was taken as it is applicable to the officials and people's representatives.

“Under the Delhi Police Establishment Act, the CBI has powers to carry out investigations. There are legal provisions for the CBI to carry out probes. Many states have framed the rules and have told the CBI to obtain the permission first by the state to investigate the matters,” he said.

He added that this is not the first time that it has been done and there is nothing to be surprised. “The motive would have come into the picture if the state had taken the matter for the first time,” he said.

He said that the CBI was informed earlier also to obtain permission first before investigating any case in the state.

“Later, it was withdrawn and the CBI was allowed to carry out the investigation without prior permission. The previous government (BJP) had allowed the CBI to investigate without prior intimation to the state,” the Home Minister said.

Talking about the confidential information leak row, the Home Minister said if the information is leaking from the Raj Bhavan, people working there are responsible.

“If the information is leaked from the Raj Bhavan, the people there are responsible. We will investigate the matter if the Governor asks for it. There are many matters the Governor has asked to probe," he stated.

He added that the Governor needs to give consent for the probe to investigate the officials at the Raj Bhavan. “If he gives permission, we will investigate it. It is left to the Raj Bhavan and the Lokayukta. The government has nothing to do with it," he stated.

He added that there is no problem with providing information to all queries of the Governor.

“Since there was a development of getting information directly from the departments, the Cabinet has taken a call to issue directions to bring the matter to the notice of the government and then provide the information to the Governor's office,” Parameshwara stated.

--IANS

