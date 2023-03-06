CBI raids former Bihar CM Rabri Devi's residence in connection with land for jobs scam case

Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrived at the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.According to the details, the officials were questioning Rabri Devi in connection with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case.The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's family when he was the minister of railways between 2004 and 2009.

Following questioning at her Patna residence, Rabri Devi is likely to be called to the CBI office for further interrogations.Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and state Forest and Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav were also present at Rabri Devi's residence as the CBI raids were underway.Lawyers of the Yadav family were also present at Rabri Devi's residence.