CBI raids premises linked to ex-media advisor of Satya Pal Malik

New Delhi, May 17 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently conducting raids at 12 locations 10 in Delhi and two in Rajasthan in connection with the alleged corruption in the Kiru hydro-electric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

The places belong to the former media advisor of ex-J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, three Chartered Accountants, and others.

According to sources, the searches are being carried out as part of an investigation into corruption related to the power project.

The source said that the two locations being raided in Delhi are Defence Colony and West End area, and both belong to Sunak Bali.

In West Delhi's Nangloi, two places belonging to two other alleged suspects Virender Singh Rana and one belonging to Kanwar Singh Rana are also being raided. Additionally, a raid is underway at the residence of Anita, a resident of Dwarka, also said to be involved in the scam. In Rajasthan, the raids are taking place at the premises of Dr. Priyanka Chaudhary in Jaipur and Barmer.

The CBI has gathered crucial information about their alleged involvement in the scam through their bank details and other documents.

Sources state that a case was registered on April 20 based on a request from Satya Pal Malik, the former Governor of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

The case was filed against Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS, who was the Chairman of Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPPL) at the time, along with M.S. Babu (then MD, CVPPPL), M.K. Mittal (then Director, CVPPPL), Arun Kumar Mishra (then Director, CVPPPL), and Patel Engineering Ltd. It was alleged that they attempted to bribe Malik.

