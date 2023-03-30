CBI raids Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi, March 30 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at the Safdarjung Hospital here in connection with a corruption case, sources said.

According to information, the raids were conducted to nab a few middlemen and doctors involved in the corrupt practice.

"One doctor from neurosurgery department were on our radar. A few middlemen and he has been detained for questioning," the CBI sources said.

During the raid, the federal probe agency also recovered few increment documents.

