CBI raids Safdarjung Hospital
By IANS | Published: March 30, 2023 02:54 PM 2023-03-30T14:54:03+5:30 2023-03-30T15:05:17+5:30
New Delhi, March 30 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at the Safdarjung Hospital ...
New Delhi, March 30 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at the Safdarjung Hospital here in connection with a corruption case, sources said.
According to information, the raids were conducted to nab a few middlemen and doctors involved in the corrupt practice.
"One doctor from neurosurgery department were on our radar. A few middlemen and he has been detained for questioning," the CBI sources said.
During the raid, the federal probe agency also recovered few increment documents.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app