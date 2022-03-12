CBI records statement of Mumbai CP in Maha corruption case

New Delhi, March 12 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recorded the statement of Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, on an audio conversation submitted by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh to the probe agency and the Supreme Court.

In the audio clip, Pandey, who used to be then DGP Maharashtra, had allegedly tried to influence Singh to withdraw the complaint against Anil Deshmukh, the former Maharashtra Home Minister.

Singh had accused Deshmukh of misusing his post and that it was Deshmukh who asked him to collect Rs 100 crore every month from dance bars and restaurants in Mumbai. He made these allegations when he was removed from police commissioner's post after Antilia case. Deshmukh has denied all the allegations levelled against him.

On April 21, 2021 the CBI had filed an FIR against Deshmukh and had initiated a probe.

The CBI also scanned his financial transactions of the last three years. The CBI also gathered information about the business dealings of Deshmukh. The CBI has prepared a list of the business associates of Deshmukh. The transactions made between them was reportedly scanned.

On November 1, 2021 Deshmukh was placed under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a PMLA case pertaining to the alleged posting and transfer of officials.

